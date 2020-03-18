Man injured in 'barbaric' attack by masked gang Co Antrim home

Police have described an attack by a gang of masked men on the occupant of a house in Rasharkin, Co Antrim, as 'barbaric'.

The aggravated burglary took place at a house in the Lisheegan Road area of the village on Tuesday, March 17.

A group of up to six masked men entered the house at around 11:45pm armed with sledgehammers and other items, and attacked the male occupant.

The victim, aged in his 20’s, sustained a number of fractures and puncture wounds to his arms and legs and a collapsed lung, and is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

A female occupant, aged in her 50’s, was held down on the floor by the intruders throughout the attack and was left with bruising to her face following the ordeal.

A PSNI spokesman said: “This attack, which bears all the hallmarks of a paramilitary-style assault, was absolutely barbaric and has left a young man in hospital with horrendous injuries today.

"The physical injuries will hopefully heal with time but this incident will likely affect both victims for a very long time. There is no place in our society for such attacks and we are now working to establish a motive and to find those responsible."

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact detectives in Coleraine on 101 quoting reference number 1731 17/03/20. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.