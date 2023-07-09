Man injured in confrontation with suspects during armed break-in attempt in Portstewart

Four people have been arrested following an aggravated burglary in Portstewart on Saturday evening.

Police received a report shortly before 8.30pm that two men and two women, who were armed with weapons, were attempting to break into a house in the Swilly Close area.

A man and woman were both inside the property during the attack. The man sustained minor injuries after confronting the suspects and received medical treatment at the scene.

The woman was uninjured, but was left shaken by what happened.

On officers’ arrival, the suspects had left in a car and extensive damage had been caused to windows at both the front and back of the property.

Police stopped a car a short time later on the Portmore Road and two women, aged 28 and 61, and two men, aged 34 and 31, were all arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Colhoun said: “They remain in custody at this time, assisting detectives with their enquiries. This was a terrifying experience for the occupants of the property and our investigation is now underway to establish what happened, who was involved and a motive.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and saw anything suspicious, to call police on 101.”