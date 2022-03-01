Man injured in crash near Dundonald filling station

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash on the Old Dundonald Road on Monday evening shortly after 8pm.

Police have appealed for information and witnesses in relation to the incident near the Hanwood Filling Station which involved a silver-coloured Ford Focus and a green Volkswagen Polo.

Police were called to the scene along with the ambulance and fire service.

The man driving the Polo was taken to hospital where his condition is understood to be serious but not life-threatening.

The road was closed for a period of time but has since reopened.

Enquiries are ongoing, and police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, or who may have any dashcam footage, to contact 101 and quote reference number 1725 of 28/02/22.