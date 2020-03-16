Man injured in gun attack in Comber

The attack took place in the Ballycreely Road area of Comber

A man is recovering in hospital following a gun attack in Comber, Co Down, on Sunday.

Detectives investigating the attempted murder, in the Ballycreely Road area of the town on March 15, said a man in his fifties was attacked after driving into a yard.

"A masked man emerged from a hedge armed with a suspected handgun," said a PSNI spokesman.

"It was reported that the man fired a number of shots at the male, causing injuries to both of his shoulders and to his right thigh. Damage was also reported to his vehicle during the incident.

“The male was taken to hospital for his injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening. The assailant is described as being 5”8 in height and of medium build," he said.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact detectives in Newtownards on 101, quoting reference number 1635 15/03/20.