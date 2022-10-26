Man injured in second Derry attack using metal bars

Police linking this assault with one that occurred on Monday night

The PSNI is investigating a possible link between two assaults carried out by men armed with iron bars in Derry.

The latest attack took place on Tuesday night on the Lecky Road which runs through the Bogside and Brandywell.

It comes after a similar attack in the Carnhill area of the city on Monday.

It’s understood the latest victim, who is aged 38 years old, was attacked by two men wielding iron bars, outside flats, shortly before 9pm.

He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment of injuries to his hand, arm and head.

Detective Inspector Stephanie Finlay said: "This was a brutal attack which left the victim with several injuries. Although these injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this time, you can imagine the resulting trauma this vicious attack will have on the victim.

"As we continue with our enquiries, including establishing a motive, I'm appealing to anyone who was on Lecky Road at the time of the assault, or anyone who may have captured dashcam or other footage in the area, to get in touch with us."

Detectives believe last night night's assault may be linked to an assault on a 35-year-old man on Monday night, October 24, in Carnhill, off the Racecourse Road in the city.

Anyone who has information about either or both of these attacks is asked to call 101, and quote reference number 1923 of 25/10/22.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.