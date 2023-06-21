Man injured in stabbing in west Belfast

A stock picture of a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) body worn camera in Derry City in Northern Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)

Detectives are appealing for information following a stabbing incident in west Belfast in Tuesday evening.

Close to 9pm on Tuesday, police received a call that a man had been stabbed inside a property in the Rossnareen Road area.

A PSNI spokesperson said a man was treated for injuries resulting from the incident.

“Officers along with colleagues from the NIAS attended and one man was taken to hospital for treatment for wounds to his arm and abdomen,” they said.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have noticed anyone suspicious in the area, who may have witnessed the incident or to anyone with CCTV or any other footage that could assist with the investigation, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 2109 of 20/06/23.