Man is assaulted by two thugs wielding sledgehammers in Antrim village

The assault took place at a house in the Rocavan Meadows area of Broughshane

Thugs who attacked a man in a Co Antrim village with sledgehammers have been told to stop before someone is "seriously hurt".

The PSNI is appealing for information after the brutal assault in Broughshane, which occurred in the early hours of yesterday.

It was reported that at 2.10am two males had forced their way into a property at Rocavan Meadows and assaulted a man in his 20s with sledgehammers.

The victim suffered injuries to his ankle and face in what police are describing as an aggravated burglary.

A PSNI detective sergeant said it was a "sustained and brutal assault" and appealed for anyone with information to bring it to police. "Enquiries are ongoing to establish what occurred and a motive for the attack," he said.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area last night and saw what occurred, or has information which may assist our investigation. If you can help us, please call detectives on 101 and quote reference number 218 of 28/06/20."

DUP councillor Audrey Wales, who lives in Broughshane, condemned the attack.

"This is no way for anybody to behave and if anybody has any information please pass it on to the PSNI," she said.

"Either call them or do it confidentially.

"Nobody has the right to go about and assault anybody and nobody has the right to be judge, jury and executioner at all. Please stop this before somebody gets really seriously hurt."

Information on the attack can also be passed to the PSNI online using the non-emergency reporting form by visiting www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

On June 15 an explosive device was discovered after a security alert in Rocavan Meadows.

The object was examined and taken away for further examination.