Man jailed for punching and biting security at Belfast bus station

A man has been jailed for punching a female security guard and biting her male colleague at a bus station in Belfast.

Amin Beshir Bulle (36) attacked staff as they tried to break up a drunken fight earlier this month.

The Ethiopian asylum seeker, of Craigbow Street in Glasgow, received a five-month sentence after pleading guilty to common assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Belfast Magistrates Court heard the victims were targeted when they intervened in clashes between two men at the Europa Bus Centre in the city centre on May 7.

Bulle was asked to leave the station but refused and became increasingly violent.

He threw a punch at a female member of security staff attempting to restrain him, striking her on the side of the face.

Read more North Belfast gun attack by masked man was attempted murder, say police

A Crown lawyer said Bulle then bit another security guard on the forearm twice, breaking the skin and leaving him bleeding from the wound.

“He later required hospital treatment for his injuries,” the prosecutor added.

Following his arrest, Bulle claimed he could not remember the incident due to the consumption of alcohol and cannabis which triggers his aggression.

Defence counsel Conn O’Neill confirmed his client had taken a mixture of medication and drink before the assaults.

“He says it makes him a different person,” the barrister said.

“He has expressed his shame and disgust at what happened.”

Imposing a five-month jail term, District Judge Mark McGarrity stated: “There’s no real alternative to immediate custody."