Man jailed over death of Bangor cyclist Gavin Moore

Gavin Moore died as a result of injuries sustained after being knocked down

A man who killed Bangor cyclist Gavin Moore and left another with life changing injuries has been handed a 12 month sentence.

Ordering 61-year-old Hing Tong ‘Steve’ Cheung, a father, grandfather and former chairman of of Northern Ireland Chinese chamber of commerce, to spend half his sentence in prison and half on supervised licence, Downpatrick Crown Court Judge Neil Rafferty QC also banned him from driving for three years.

“I have rarely dealt with a case that had visited such tragedy upon people who could not be less deserving of it,” said the judge.

Hing Tong Cheung at Downpatrick Court

Addressing a packed and tearful public gallery, on Tuesday, October 22, Judge Rafferty told them he had to balance the seriousness of the offence with mitigation in favour of the defendant, including his guilty plea and impeccable good character.

His victim Gavin Moore

“I apologise for not being able to give you what you deserve which the the restoration of Gavin and the restoration of health,” said the judge adding “I can only hope that you find some solace in what has happened today.”

Last month Cheung, from Hanover Hill in Bangor, admitted causing the death of Gavin James Moore and causing grievous bodily injury to Gareth Boyle by driving dangerously on the Bangor Road in Ards on July 11, 2017.

Cyclist's gather round Donaghadee harbor following a North Down Cycling Club tribute ride were over 500 cyclists took part in memory of NDCC member Gavin Moore

Mr Moore, a 40-year-old father of two and his friend Mr Boyle were out with a group of cyclists from North Down Cycling Club when they were in a collision with a Hyundai 4x4 at around 1.50pm that day.

Mr Moore died in hospital as a result of his injuries while Mr Boyle was left in a critical condition having sustained what were described at the time as serious but non life threatening injuries.