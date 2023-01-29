Man killed after being hit by bus in Belfast city centre named

26-year-old Samuel McAuley, who died after being hit by a bus in Belfast on Saturday.

Police have confirmed the name of a man killed after being hit by a bus in Belfast city centre.

Samuel McAuley, 26, from the Belfast area, died after the collision on Donegall Square West shortly before 7.40pm on Saturday.

Police say the driver of the bus was spoken to at the scene.

South Belfast SDLP councillor Gary McKeown said he was deeply “ shocked and saddened” by the news.

"My thoughts are with his family and friends,” he added.

“It is terrible that someone lost their life, and I’m sure the incident was very upsetting for people in the area at the time.”

"This location beside Belfast City Hall is generally very busy with buses and pedestrians using the same space, so it will be important to find out what happened. I would urge anyone who witnessed the collision to please contact the police. I would also like to thank the emergency services who attended the scene."

Sergeant Amanda McIvor has appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dash-cam footage or mobile phone footage which could assist officers with their enquiries to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101.