Man killed after being hit by car in Belfast

A man has died after being struck by a car in east Belfast on Tuesday evening.

The collision took place at Henderson Court in the Knocknagoney area at approximately 8.20pm.

The man was walking his dog when he was involved in a collision with a white Toyota Aygo. The male driver of the car was not injured during the collision.

Inspector Natalie McNally appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

“I am appealing for anyone who was travelling in the area last night and who witnessed the collision or anyone who has any dash cam or mobile phone footage of the collision to contact local officers in Strandtown or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 1517 07/04/2020," she said.