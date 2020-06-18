Man killed after climbing accident at Co Antrim cliffs

The body of a man in his 60s has been recovered from cliffs at Fair Head near Ballycastle.

It is believed at this time to have been a climbing accident.

The RNLI launched their all-weather and inshore lifeboats at 1.35pm following reports that a man had been injured in a fall onto rocks at Boulder Field.

Red Bay RNLI joined the Coastguard helicopter from Prestwick, the NI Air Ambulance and Coastguard cliff teams from Ballycastle and Coleraine in response to the emergency.

The casualty was winched onboard the Coastguard helicopter before being transferred by Air Ambulance to hospital.

Red Bay RNLI Coxswain Paddy McLaughlin said: "This is a difficult location to access and both lifeboats stood by on scene to offer any assistance from the water if needed.

"Fair Head is a popular area for walkers and climbers at this time of year and we respond to a number of callouts in this area each year."

UUP councillor Joan Baird said: "I was very sorry to hear of the tragic accident when a man has lost his life whilst climbing at Fair Head.

"I want to send my deepest sympathy to his family and friends.

"I know our community here in Ballycastle will be shocked and saddened by this tragic event and I speak for everyone here sending our thoughts and prayers for his family.

"Fair Head is a beautiful place and attracts climbers and walkers from far and wide but it can prove treacherous as it has today."

SDLP councillor Margaret Anne McKillop sent her condolences to the man's family and loved ones.

"The local community was deeply shocked and saddened to learn that an elderly man had fallen from a considerable height and tragically lost his life," she said.

"This death is a tragedy and my thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones through this most difficult time."

"I want to commend the emergency services for their efforts. I would urge everyone to take extra care and show caution around the coastal areas at all times."

Police have said the Fair Head car park has been closed to the public for use by emergency services.

The PSNI appealed for motorists to avoid the area to allow emergency vehicles access to the site.