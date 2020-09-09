Man killed and two injured in Tyrone crash between lorry and car

Emergency Services at the scene of a crash on the Armagh Road in Moy on September 9th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A man has died following a road traffic collision in Co Tyrone.

The crash happened on the Armagh Road just before midnight on Tuesday, September 8 involving two vehicles - a lorry and a blue Seat and close to the Charlemont Road junction close to Moy.

Emergency services, including police, attended the scene.

Inspector Irvine said: "Sadly, the male driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers in the car remain in hospital this morning where they are being treated for their injuries.

"Anyone who was in the area and witnessed the collision, or who captured it on their dash cam, is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 2065 of 08/09/20.

The Armagh Road remains closed and is expected to stay closed for a number of hours as officers conduct their enquiries. Diversions are in place and motorists have been advised to allow extra time for their journey.

Sinn Fein MP Michelle Gildernew expressed her sympathies.

The Fermanagh South Tyrone MP said: "I was saddened to hear of the death of a man in a collision on the Armagh Road near The Moy on Tuesday night.

"Two other people were injured in the incident and taken to hospital and I hope they make a full and rapid recovery.

"My thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who lost his life in this collision.

"I would appeal for anyone with information on what happened to bring it forward to the PSNI."