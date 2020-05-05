Man killed following Ballymena crash between motorcycle and tractor

Police have confirmed that a man has died following a serious two vehicle crash between a tractor and motorcycle in Ballymena on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash took place on the Cullybackey Road and was reported to police shortly before 3.15pm.

One man was taken to hospital for his injuries, but later died. Another man was also taken to hospital for his injuries.

The Cullybackey Road remains closed in both directions between the junctions with the Tressan Road and the Woodtown Road. Motorists are advised to seek alternative main routes for their journey.

Inspector Rory Bradley appealed for anyone with information in relation to the crash to come forward.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and captured the incident on their dash cam to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1001 05/05/20," he said.