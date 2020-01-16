Man killed in Co Armagh crash was 'a gentleman'

The scene of the fatal accident near Milford, Co Armagh

A man killed in a two-vehicle collision in Co Armagh was a "well-liked gentleman", an MLA has said.

The male motorist - believed to be aged in his early 60s - died following the crash involving a vehicle and a lorry on the Monaghan Road in Armagh yesterday just after 7am.

Newry and Armagh DUP MLA William Irwin said he had known the gentleman for many years and been left "deeply saddened" by the death.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released.

"I've known him for many years. He was a gentleman," Mr Irwin told the Belfast Telegraph.

It is understood the man was married and lived close to Armagh city.

Offering his condolences to the man's family, Mr Irwin said tragedy struck on one of Armagh's busiest routes, close to the Baltaran Road junction.

"This man was just travelling to work. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife and wider family," he said.

"We're just into the new year and here we have the loss of life on our roads again so soon."

He added the local community had been left deeply shocked by news of the fatal collision.

The PSNI have revealed the man was "fatally injured at the scene".

Diversions had been put in place and motorists were advised to take alternative routes.

Inspector Beckett said an investigation has been launched into the fatal collision. "Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information or dashcam footage available to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 187 15/01/20," said the inspector.