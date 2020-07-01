Man killed in Co Down after being trapped under car

A man has died in Rathfrilland after becoming trapped under his car after it rolled a short distance.

Police confirmed the man was 39-year-old Loughlin Maginn from the Warrenpoint area.

He died following the incident at a car park on Downpatrick Street on Wednesday.

"It is believed at this time that Loughlin tragically died after he became trapped under his car when it rolled a short distance after being parked in the car park shortly before 12.30pm," a PSNI spokesperson said.

Sinn Fein South Down MP Chris Hazzard expressed his condolences following the death.

“The local community has been shocked and saddened to hear of the death," Mr Hazzard said.

“My heart goes out to all the family at this very sad time. I was heartbroken for them all today when I heard this tragic news.

“Loughlin and his wider family are well respected in the local area and today’s news will leave many shocked and saddened. Our thoughts are with all Loughlin’s friends and loved ones at this sad time.”

Police appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

"Police enquiries into the incident are ongoing and officers would ask anyone that witnessed the incident or who may have captured dash-cam footage to contact them in Lurgan or the Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield on 101 quoting reference number 763 01/07/20," the spokesperson said.