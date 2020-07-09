Man killed in Co Down crash

A man has died after a Co Down crash.

The two-vehicle road crash happened on Station Road in Saintfield on Wednesday July 8 at around 3.45pm.

Police attended the scene along with other emergency services.

A female driver of a Volkswagen Golf, and the male driver of a Hyundai i10 were both taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries. The man later passed away in hospital.

The road was closed for a time and has since reopened.

Police appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1184 of 08/07/20.