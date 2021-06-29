Man killed in Co Fermanagh Marble Arch Road crash

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - Tuesday 29th June 2021 Photo by Press Eye A man has died at the scene of a one-vehicle crash in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh in the early hours of Tuesday. The incident happened on the Marble Arch Road in the Florencecourt area.

A man has been killed following a one-vehicle road traffic collision in Co Fermanagh, police have confirmed.

The crash happened on the Marble Arch Road in Enniskillen on Tuesday morning at around 3.45am and involving a grey coloured Volkswagen Golf.

The PSNI said the man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The March Arch Road remains closed.

A police spokesperson said: “Police can confirm that a man has died following a one-vehicle road traffic collision on Marble Arch Road, Florencecourt, Enniskillen during the early hours of today (Tuesday June 29).

“Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed what occurred or who may have captured it on their dashcam to call us on 101 quoting reference number 204 of the 29/06/21.

“Our officers remain at the scene conducting enquiries and the Marble Arch road remains closed at this time.”