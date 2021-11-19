Man killed in Newtownards bus and van crash

A man has died following a two-vehicle crash involving a bus and a van in Newtownards.

It happened at around 4.10pm in the Ballyblack Road area.

Police attended the scene together with ambulance and Fire Service crews. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

Police appealed for information. The Ballyblack Road was closed for a period and has since reopened.