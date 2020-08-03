Man killed in Omagh quad bike accident

Police said the 35-year-old man died following a one vehicle road traffic crash on Sunday evening.

Inspector Sterling said: “Shortly before 7.45pm, it was reported that a quad bike was involved in the collision at the Gorticashel Road. The man was then taken to hospital but sadly died as a result of his injuries.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1776 02/08/20.”