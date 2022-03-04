Man left badly shaken after barricading himself in bedroom during Dundonald house attack

A man has been left badly shaken after a terrifying attack on his Dundonald home while he was in bed sleeping.

The incident happened when three hooded men entered a house in the Enler East Walk area on Thursday evening shortly before 8.30pm.

The victim was reported to be in bed sleeping when he was woken as a result of loud banging inside his home.

He proceeded to barricade himself into his bedroom in an attempt to stop the men entering his room.

Police said the three men threatened the victim and caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to the property.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Cargin said: “The suspects who entered the property also told the man he had 24 hours to leave. Extensive damage, estimated to cost around £2,000, was caused to the property as a result of this ordeal.

“Three males wearing hooded tops and one wearing a snood over his face, have been observed by witnesses leaving the scene on foot.

“The victim was left badly shaken as a result of this terrifying attack, however, he was thankfully not hurt.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and we would ask anyone with any information or who might have CCTV footage which may assist the investigation to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1586 of 03/03/22.

“A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”