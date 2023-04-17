Man left fighting for his life after Co Antrim assault

The teenager has been charged with assaulting a police officer. — © Niall Carson

A man has been left fighting for his life after an assault in Rasharkin on Sunday night.

He was found unconscious on the ground at the back of a licensed premises on Main Street just after 10pm. He remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Detective Inspector Gareth Lavery said: “Officers were notified, just after 10pm last night, of a man found lying unconscious on the ground, at the back of licensed premises.

“The man, who is aged in his 50s, was taken to hospital by colleagues from the Ambulance Service. He remains in hospital in a critical condition.

“A 56-year-old man was arrested this morning on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, and remains in custody at this time.”

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.