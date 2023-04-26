Man left ‘very shaken’ after attack in Omagh

A man aged in his sixties has been left “very shaken” after he was struck in the head and kicked while on the ground.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses in relation to a report of an assault which occurred close to the boating lakes in the Old Mountfield Road area of Omagh on Saturday, April 22.

Sergeant Connelly said: “Police received a report that a man in his 60s was walking in the area at around 2pm, when, whilst stooping down to pick an item off the ground, he was struck in the head.

“He fell to the ground, whereupon it was reported that he was kicked a number of times in the arm.

“He sustained bruising and injuries to his hand and his arm, and has been left very shaken by the incident.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, or who may have any information which may assist us, to contact 101, and quote reference number 1002 of 25/04/23.”

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.