Man left with facial fractures after group attack in Belfast city centre

The man was attacked on Castle Street by a group of five to six men at around 11.20pm on Thursday (July 27).

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “We received a report on Tuesday, August 1 that a man had been brutally assaulted on Thursday, July 27 at about 11.20pm by a group of between five to six men. The victim suffered fractures to his eye sockets, cheek bones, nose and jaw. This was a particularly brutal and vicious attack on this man and our investigation is now underway.”

Police have asked that anyone with information contact them via 101.