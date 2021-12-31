Man left with fractured jaw in Londonderry after serious assault

The incident took place on Boxing Day in the Ballymagowan Avenue area of the city.

A 34-year-old man was left with a fractured jaw following a serious assault on Boxing Day.

Detective Sergeant Galbraith said that around 10pm the man was assaulted in the Ballymagowan Avenue area of the city by a group of up to five males.

“The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries and has sustained serious facial injuries, including a fractured jaw,” he said.

“We are appealing for any persons who may have been in the area and witnessed anything suspicious or who perhaps might have dash-cam footage to contact us on reference number 1134 for December 30.

A report can also be submitted online, using the PSNI’s non-emergency reporting form.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 11 or online.