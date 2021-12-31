Man left with fractured jaw in Londonderry after serious assault
Allan Preston
A 34-year-old man was left with a fractured jaw following a serious assault on Boxing Day.
Detective Sergeant Galbraith said that around 10pm the man was assaulted in the Ballymagowan Avenue area of the city by a group of up to five males.
“The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries and has sustained serious facial injuries, including a fractured jaw,” he said.
“We are appealing for any persons who may have been in the area and witnessed anything suspicious or who perhaps might have dash-cam footage to contact us on reference number 1134 for December 30.
A report can also be submitted online, using the PSNI’s non-emergency reporting form.
Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 11 or online.