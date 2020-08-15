Man left with head injuries after early morning attack in Derry

Then man was attacked in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A man has been taken to hospital with multiple injuries after an attack in Londonderry in the early hours of this morning.

It happened in an alleyway near Stoneburn Place in the city shortly before 3am.

The man received injuries to his head, neck, arm and leg in the attack.

Detective Inspector Adrian Burns appealed to anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone who has information that could assist police with their enquiries to contact detectives at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 328 15/08/20, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/