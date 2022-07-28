Man left with injuries to his face after ‘vicious’ attack in Londonderry

A man in his 30s has been left with injuries to his face and hand after being punched, kicked and bitten during an assault in Londonderry in the early hours of Sunday.

Police said the attack happened sometime between 1.30am and 3am in the Waterloo Street area and was attacked by two other males.

The PSNI said one of the suspects involved is described as being being approximately 5' 8'' tall, of a medium build while the second male suspect is described as being approximately six feet tall and of a slim build with black hair.

PSNI Inspector McDermott said: "This was a vicious assault which has left the victim not only very distressed, but has also left him with an injury that may require further treatment.

"We have made a number of enquiries as part of our investigation, however, we're keen to hear from anyone who was in the Waterloo Street area around this time and witnessed the assault, or has information which may assist our investigation, to get in touch with us.”

The PSNI urged anyone with information to call the non-emergency 101 number, quoting reference number 1106 of 26/07/22.