Man left with ‘life-changing’ injuries following serious Co Tyrone crash

A man has been left with “life-changing” injuries following a serious road crash in Sion Mills on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 1.50pm on the Melmount Road and involved a white Vauxhall van and a blue Volvo lorry.

The road was closed for several hours and was only reopened by the PSNI on Wednesday morning.

Police confirmed the man was taken to hospital by the Air Ambulance service which attended the scene.

The PSNI are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Strabane Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Ken McDermott said: "As part of our enquiries, we've spoken to a number of witnesses, however, we're appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what occurred, or captured the collision on their dash cam and who has not yet spoken with us, to get in touch by calling 101, and quoting reference number 953 of 26/07/22.

"I also want to thank everyone impacted by the closure of Melmount Road yesterday for their patience, which was closed for several hours, as officers dealt with the collision and conducted enquiries, and to allow the scene to be cleared."