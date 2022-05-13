Man left with serious head injuries after several altercations in Comber

Two men and a woman have been arrested by police after an altercation in Comber on Friday afternoon which left a man hospitalised with serious head injuries.

Police said the incident happened in Castle Street shortly after 4.35pm and involved an initial altercation in the street between a man and a woman.

The PSNI then said a further incident occurred at a house in the area.

PSNI Inspector Moore said: “Shortly after 4:35pm, it was initially reported that an altercation had occurred in the street between a male and a female.

"Following further enquiries, it was established that a further altercation had occurred at a property in the area. One man aged in his 30s was taken to hospital with serious head injuries following the altercation which occurred at the property.

“A woman aged in her 20s, one man aged in his 20s and one man aged in his 30s have been arrested. All three are currently in police custody at this time.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who has any information or who witnessed the incident, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1310 13/05/22.

"Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org .”