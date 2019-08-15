Man left with suspected broken leg after 'vicious' paramilitary style attack

A man has been left with a suspected broken leg after a suspected paramilitary style assault in north Belfast on Thursday morning.

It took place in Hartwell Place in the New Lodge area around 2.25am.

It was reported that two masked men approached a man in his 30’s in the area armed with baseball bats.

The man was taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg, after being assaulted in the area.

Detective Inspector Kerry Brennan described the incident as a "vicious and brutal assault".

"There is no justification for this type of attack. We must all work together to bring those responsible to justice and stop this from happening to anyone else," she said.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 116 15/08/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”