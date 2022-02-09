Man murdered in north Belfast named as Martin Gavin (47)

Martin Gavin (47) died after being stabbed at a house in Harcourt Drive in January.

A man who died as a result of his injuries after being stabbed at a house in Harcourt Drive, north Belfast, on Friday January 7, has been named as Martin Gavin (47).

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “Police were called to a house in Harcourt Drive at around 6.15am that Friday.

“Mr Gavin was taken to hospital, but sadly passed away just over four weeks later, on the morning of Sunday 6 February.

“A murder investigation has been launched, and I would reiterate our appeal to anyone with information to come forward.

"If you were in the Harcourt Drive area late on Thursday 6 January or early on Friday 7 January and noticed any suspicious activity, please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 188 07/01/22."