Man on mobility scooter rescued after falling into giant hole in pavement

Mobility scooter user rescued from hole in pavement on Newry Street, Banbridge

A mobility scooter user has been rescued after falling into a massive hole in the pavement in a Co Down town centre.

The serious incident happened on Newry Street in Banbridge on Saturday afternoon.

The man was taken to hospital after he became trapped in the hole which has been described as an “open excavation” by a local councillor.

Brian Pope attended the scene to offer his assistance.

“Unfortunately there has been a serious incident involving a mobility scooter,” he posted on social media.

“An individual and an open utility trench in Newry Street in Banbridge this afternoon.

“My thoughts are with the individual who has now been taken to hospital.”

The Alliance representative has subsequently contacted the utility company responsible for the trench.

“I have spoken with his family, the emergency services and contacted the utility company involved,” he wrote on Facebook.

“I have asked the utility company to inspect this open excavation as a matter of urgency and carry out any appropriate measures to make safe.

“And they have now confirmed that they are undertaking this as a priority.

“My thoughts are with the family involved and more generally all utilities works carried out in the town should be undertaken with appropriate care and attention.”