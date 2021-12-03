Man ordered to stand trial for murder of girlfriend Patrycja Wyrebek who he claimed died during sex act gone wrong

A 24-year-old man has been ordered to stand trial accused of murdering his partner in her Co Down home last year.

Dawid Lukasz Mietus, of Drumalane Park in Newry, appeared at Belfast Crown Court for an arraignment hearing via video link from Maghaberry prison.

When the charge of murdering 20-year-old Patrycja Wyrebek was put to him, the Polish national replied: "Not guilty.''

Ms Wyrebek’s body was found in her Newry home on Sunday, August 2, 2020.

Mr Justice O'Hara set the trial date for May 3, 2022 - it is expected to last up to two weeks.

The case will be reviewed in early February 2022 ahead of the start of the trial.

As no application for bail was made, Mietus was remanded into continuing custody.

Patrycja Wyrebek.

No details were given in court on Friday about the circumstance surrounding the murder.

But when Mietus first appeared in court charged with the murder, it was alleged Ms Wyrebek had died as a result of an "erotic sex act''.

Defence barrister Jonathan Browne told Newry Magistrates Court in August 2020 that Mietus claimed his partner had introduced him to that form of sexual intercourse.

“He said that on that night they both drank a large amount of alcohol, a bottle of wine each and vodka after,” Mr Browne added.

“He said the deceased became unresponsive during consensual sexual intercourse and that was at a time they were practising consensual erotic asphyxiation.

“The normal agreement between the two of them was that if there was any threat or danger to either of them, they would use a physical signal to stop the intercourse.

“He said on the morning in question, she never gave him such signal to actually stop.

“This particular case being made is that this is entirely an accidental death in which there was no intention to kill or cause serious harm.

"This is without doubt an extremely tragic death.”