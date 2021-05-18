Man picked up in car before being shot in Claudy

Police in Derry are appealing for information after a man was picked up in a car on Monday night, taken to a location, before being shot in the leg.

The PSNI said the incident happened at around 11.40pm in the city, with the man picked up from the Letterkenny Road area by several males in a car.

The victim was then driven to the Heathfield Road area of Claudy, before being shot once in the leg.

Police said the man made his way to a nearby house before he was taken to hospital for treatment. The Heathfield Road is closed while police carry out a search in the area.

In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives at Strand Road are investigating and would ask anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 2313 17/05/21, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

Sinn Fein’s Caoimhe Archibald condemned the incident.

Police at the scene at Heathfield Road outside Claudy where a man was shot in the leg after being taken from the Foyle Road area of Derry. Picture Martin McKeown. 18.05.21

The East Derry MLA said: “"The shooting of a man in the leg in the Heathfield Road area of Claudy after he was driven from Derry was wrong and must be condemned.

"There is no place in our society for these types of attacks and those responsible should stop immediately.

"I would call on anyone with information on this incident to bring it forward to the PSNI."