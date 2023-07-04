Man previously arrested in connection with Liam Christie murder returns for interview

A man who was previously arrested in connection with the murder of Liam Christie has returned for a police interview.

The 44-year-old man was originally arrested in Antrim on October 26 before being released on bail, and has returned for interview today (Tuesday, July 4).

Mr Christie was shot up to eight times at close range in the bedroom of a house in Antrim town’s Ballycraigy estate in the early hours of October 20 last year.

A police spokesperson said the man has now been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.