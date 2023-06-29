Man previously arrested over Liam Christie murder returns for interview

A man previously arrested by police investigating the murder of Liam Christie has returned for an interview, the PSNI has said.

The 58-year old was previously arrested on 22 February and was subsequently released on bail to allow for further police enquires but returned for interview today (Thursday 29 June).

Liam Christie was shot up to eight times at close range in the bedroom of a house in Antrim town’s Ballycraigy estate in the early hours of October 20 last year.

A police spokesperson said the man has now been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.