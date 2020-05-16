Man pulled from van in Belfast hijacking

A man was allegedly pulled from his white Renault Trafic van by another man shortly before 9.10pm on Friday after stopping on Maryville Street.

The suspect drove off in the van, hitting a parked car and a wall along the way, police said.

The van was then abandoned on Carlow Street in north Belfast at about 21.45pm.

Detective Sergeant Duffield said: "The victim, while not physically injured, has been left badly shaken."We are appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1849 of 15/05/20."Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.