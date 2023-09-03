Man punched and forced into back of car during vehicle hijacking in north Belfast

A man was punched in the face before being forced into the back of a car during a vehicle hijacking in north Belfast.

The ordeal occurred in the Jamaica Street area of north Belfast this morning (Sunday 3rd September) when police received a report that a man, aged in his 30s, was travelling in a silver Skoda Superb in the area shortly after 2.35am.

As the vehicle was stopped, an unknown man punched the driver in the face and forced him into the rear seat of the vehicle.

It is understood a second man then got into the car and drove it to the Ligoniel area of north Belfast, where the injured party was able to get out.

The vehicle was subsequently found burnt out in the same area a short time later.

A police spokesperson said: “Our investigation has just begun and anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area, or has information that could help enquiries such as CCTV, mobile or dash-cam footage, you can call us on 101, and quote reference number 318 of 03/09/23.

“You can also make a report to police online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”.