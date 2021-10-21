Man questioned by police over murder of Jake Bailey-Sloan (23) is released on bail

Development comes as further tributes paid to much-loved Portadown man

A 22-year-old man arrested in connection with the murder of Portadown man Jake Bailey-Sloan was released on Wednesday, the PSNI has said.

The development comes as further tributes were paid to the 23-year-old who passed away in hospital after being assaulted in Portadown town centre during the early hours of last Sunday.

It is believed the young businessman, who sustained critical injuries, was attacked outside licensed premises.

In a statement on Wednesday night, the PSNI said: “A 22-year-old man arrested on suspicion of the murder of 23-year-old Jake Bailey-Sloan, who died following an incident in Portadown town centre in the early hours of Sunday, 17th October 2021, has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”

Detective Chief Inspector Darren McCartney from the PSNI Major Investigation Team added: “I appeal to anyone who was in the area of West Street and Mandeville Street, in Portadown town centre, between 1.30am and 3.30am on Sunday morning, particularly if they witnessed any altercations in the area, to contact us.

“I also appeal to those pedestrians and motorists who were in the area at the time, to come forward and make contact with Major Investigation Team detectives in Gough on 101, quoting reference number 569 17/10/21.”

The Portadown man’s funeral will be private, with a service to celebrate Mr Bailey-Sloan’s life to be held at a later date.

His partner, Gerda Visinskaite had described Jake’s loss as having left her broken into a “million pieces” on Tuesday.

His loved ones have asked donations to be made to the River Bann Cleanup, a group which helps protect wildlife and keep the waterway free of litter.

Mr Bailey-Sloan had established his business The Mill by transforming a derelict site into an indoor adventure centre.

The Jungle adventure centre, which worked with The Mill, said: “Jake was a bright light, a young gentleman and a truly admirable person. Our thoughts are with his family and all his colleagues at this devastating time.”