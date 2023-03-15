Man questioned by PSNI over historic child sex offences after arrest in England

A 51-year-old man is being questioned by the PSNI over historical sex offences against a child after he was arrested in England.

He was arrested in Lancaster on Tuesday by Lancashire Police and conveyed to Northern Ireland.

The arrest relates to allegations of grooming, sexual assault, rape and possessing indecent images of children in Co Antrim from 2009 to 2012.

He remains in custody at this time.

Detective Inspector Judith Hamill from the PSNI’s Public Protection Branch, said: "As a Police Service, safeguarding children and locating potential offenders of these crimes remains a top priority.

“Those who seek to harm children in this way in Northern Ireland should be fearful of the consequence of their actions.”

Anyone concerned that a child may be being groomed or at risk of sexual exploitation or abuse, can contact police on 101.