Man questioned over sexual offences against a child

Northern Ireland police investigating alleged sex offences against a child have arrested a man in England.

The 51-year-old is being questioned over a number of offences, including rape.

He was arrested in Lancaster on Tuesday by Lancashire Police and conveyed to Northern Ireland.

The arrest relates to allegations of grooming, sexual assault, rape and possessing indecent images of children in Co Antrim from 2009 to 2012.

He remains in custody.

Detective Inspector Judith Hamill said: “As a police service, safeguarding children and locating potential offenders of these crimes remains a top priority.

“Those who seek to harm children in this way in Northern Ireland should be fearful of the consequence of their actions.”