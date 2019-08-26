Man quizzed over assault in Claudy bar and having gun

The arrest came after police were called to reports of a disturbance in a bar on Church Street on Saturday evening (stock photo)

Police have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of a series of offences following an incident in Claudy.

The arrest came after police were called to reports of a disturbance in a bar on Church Street on Saturday evening.

It was claimed a man had damaged property and assaulted customers.

A man was held on suspicion of offences including assault and possession of a firearm.

Chief Inspector Donna Bowden said the suspect was tracked down to a caravan on the nearby Gortilea Road, where police saw him in possession of a long-barrelled firearm. PSNI officers challenged the suspect and instructed him to drop the weapon, which he eventually did.

"The suspect was subsequently arrested and remains in police custody at this time," she said.

"I want to take this opportunity to commend the professionalism and resilience shown by the officers in the face of what was undoubtedly a hostile and very challenging situation."