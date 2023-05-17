Man re-arrested in connection with hoax alert at Omagh police station

Security alert on the Derry Road area of Omagh — © Aodhan Roberts for Belfast Telegraph

A 29-year-old man has been re-arrested in connection with a vehicle hijacking and security alert which saw a hoax device left at the police station in Omagh.

The man was detained on Wednesday morning, following the search of a property in the Strabane area.

He has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station to be questioned.

The man was previously arrested and released on May 7.

The incident in Omagh began after a man’s car was hijacked by three masked men at gunpoint in the Fireagh Road area, off the Dromore Road.

Watch: Security alert outside Omagh police station

They placed a suspicious object in his vehicle – a silver-coloured Volkswagen Golf - and forced him to travel to the Derry Road area, abandoning the car outside Omagh Police Station.

The police station and some homes in Omagh were evacuated. A large cordon was in place around the Derry Road.

The grounds of a nearby church were search, leading to Sunday Mass being cancelled.

Police said in a statement about the latest arrest: “The investigation continues and police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 2015 of 06/05/23. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.

“Information, including CCTV and dash cam footage, can also be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal.”