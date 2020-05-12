Man released after police injured during Belfast chase

A man has been arrested after crashing into a number of police vehicles

A 36-year-old man arrested after a number of police were injured during a pursuit through Belfast has been released.

A car crashed into five police vehicles leaving officers with a number of minor injuries during the incident which began in north Belfast in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 5am it was reported to police that a white Volkswagen Passat estate was being driven dangerously in the Ardilea Street area.

Police patrols were alerted and the vehicle detected on the Oldpark Road just after 5.30am.

Officers signalled for the vehicle to stop but it failed to do so and a pursuit was then authorised by specially trained officers, police said.

The car travelled through north Belfast before entering the Westlink and then onto the M1 motorway.

The vehicle left the motorway at the Blacks Road turn off and collided with a traffic light, before continuing on towards the Stewartstown Road.

During the police pursuit, the car also stuck a street light, which became lodged under the vehicle.

The driver of the car then drove at police vehicles damaging them.

Police officers then positioned their vehicle around the car blocking it in.

A man was then arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.

He was later released pending further investigation.

It comes after four police officers were injured during a similar incident in Londonderry on Monday evening.