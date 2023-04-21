Man released following investigation search into hoax bomb calls in west Belfast

A man who was arrested following the search of a house in connection to hoax bomb threat calls in west Belfast has been released.

Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit searched the house in the Dunmurry area on Friday as part of investigation into the calls, which included a report of an explosive device left in Poleglass in March.

A police spokesperson said a number of items were taken away during the search for further examination.

"The man has since been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries. The investigation continues and anyone with any information is asked to call Police on 101 quoting reference 788 of 13/03/23” they added.