Man released following police terrorism unit search of property in Derry

The man has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite

A man who was arrested under the Terrorism Act in Londonderry has been released following questioning.

The 41-year was detained earlier today (Friday) following the search of a house in the Creggan area as part of an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA.

However, he has been released on police bail pending further enquiries for fraud related offences.

A police spokesperson said: “The investigation continues”.