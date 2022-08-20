Man released in Gareth Rynne murder probe

A suspect being questioned by police about the murder of Gareth Rynne in central Belfast has been released pending further enquries.

Mr Rynne (39) died in hospital after being assaulted last Sunday.

The PSNI announced his death – and a murder inquiry – on Friday.

A man being held in connection with the matter has been released.

A PSNI spokesman said: “A 27-year-old man arrested following the murder of 39-year-old Gareth Rynne has been released on police bail pending further enquiries. The investigation continues.”

On Saturday, a senior officer appealed for information on the case.

Detective Inspector Foreman said: “Enquiries are ongoing and at this stage we believe the victim had been assaulted in the Callender Street area of the city in the early hours of Sunday, August 14, before sadly passing away in hospital.

“A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at this time. I want to reiterate our appeal for information. We are asking anyone with information, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to get in touch with detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1924 of 14/08/22.

“If you were in the area of Callender Street, Chichester Street, Donegal Square, Donegal Place, Royal Avenue or Castle Place between 4am and 8am on Sunday, August 14, please contact us.”

On Friday, Sinn Fein councillor John Gormley told the Belfast Telegraph he was shocked by the crime and encouraged anyone with information to contact the police.

“It is an absolute disgrace and a tragedy that a man has been murdered in the city centre,” he said.