Man released on bail after drug-infused sweets found in Belfast PSNI searches

A man has been released on police bail after being arrested on suspicion of a number of drug offences.

Police in Strandtown had earlier arrested the 21-year-old man following the search of a property in east Belfast on Tuesday evening.

During the search, the PSNI said they seized a number of items including a large quantity of suspected Class A, B and C drugs, and other drug paraphernalia.

A tweet from east Belfast’s PSNI division around 9.30pm on August 24 stated that “sweets believed to be infused with drugs” were among the “substantial amount” of illicit substances found the area opposite Clonduff.

The man in question was arrested on suspicion of offences including possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, and possession of a Class C controlled drug with intent to supply.

Drug seizure incidents and drug-related crimes have increased in the last year, between July 1 2020 and June 30 2021 - according to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

There were 8,669 drug seizure incidents, up 6.9% on the previous 12 months.

Eight policing districts showed an increase in such incidents, but drug-related arrests decreased by 2.7% to 3,457.