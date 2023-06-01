Man released on bail after fire destroys Belfast city centre listed building

Another shot of firefighters attending to a large fire at a building in Samuel Street in Belfast city centre on Wednesday morning. Photo: Press Eye

Firefighters deal with the blaze at Samuel Street in Belfast city centre.

A man has been released on police bail pending further questioning following an arrest in connection with a major blaze in Belfast city centre.

The cause of the fire, which destroyed a listed building at Samuel Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning, remains under investigation.

The man was arrested around the same time as the fire broke out, and remained in custody overnight.

The operation to douse the flames included six fire engines, two aerial appliances and 40 firefighters.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service Group Commander Gerry Clifton said: "We can confirm that the fire at a derelict building on Samuel Street, Belfast is now over.

"The cause of the fire remains under investigation and we will continue to work with the Police Service of Northern Ireland and our other partner agencies during the course of the investigation.

“NIFRS received the initial call at 2.40am.

"At the height of the incident, there were 40 firefighters and eight officers involved in the firefighting operation. Six fire appliances from Central, Whitla, Springfield, Westland and Cadogan, a Command Support Unit from Lisburn and two aerial appliances from Springfield and Knock attended the incident.

"Our firefighters worked tirelessly throughout the duration of the incident to ensure that the fire was brought under control and prevented the spread to nearby premises in Belfast city centre.

"We would like to thank the public for their patience whilst we dealt with the incident."

Smoke continued to rise from the building on Wednesday afternoon as firefighters attended to the remnants of the fire.

NIFRS Group commander David Harbinson previously said the cause of the blaze was “undetermined at this stage” as surrounding roads were closed in case of further “hotspots” within the building.

“It will be subject to an investigation with our colleagues in the PSNI,” he added.

“We have now extinguished the fire.

“Once we’ve closed the incident, we’re going to try to bring a bit of normality back to the city centre.

"A fire of this significance is very challenging for crews to deal with.

“The crews have done an excellent job in preventing the fire from spreading to adjoining properties, where we could have had a more serious fire – even though the one we were dealing with was quite serious.

“We did have a wee bit of a challenge in the area with water supplies, that’s normal. Our colleagues in Northern Ireland Water did boost the water for us.”

Mr Harbinson said the fire service worked closely with other agencies like the PSNI and Belfast City Council.

“It’s very much been a multi-agency approach in dealing with this incident,” he added.

A command support unit and two aerial appliances were sent to incident.

Local residents were requested to keep windows closed.

The PSNI earlier closed North Street, Millfield, Union Street, Royal Avenue, Gresham Street and Winetavern Street as a result of the fire and had asked motorists to avoid the area and seek an alternative routes for journeys.

The building at 166-174 North Street is a B2-listed site with an estimated construction date of 1899, making it a Victorian-era build, according to the Ulster Architectural Society.

The site, neighbouring the CastleCourt shopping centre, close to the Cathedral Quarter, was once used as an art school as well as for offices, warehouse and shops, but had become derelict.

Several buildings in Belfast city centre have been hit by fires in recent years.

In April a blaze at the sight of a former nightclub in the Mays Meadow area was treated as a “deliberate ignition” by the PSNI.

The listed Old Cathedral Building in the Cathedral Quarter – less than half a mile from the fire at North Street – was gutted by fire in October 2022.

A number of buildings in the North Street area are listed for their architectural importance.

Ani Kanakaki-Ainsworth, head of marketing and communications at the Linen Hall, the oldest library in Belfast, said the loss of a Victorian-era building was "very, very sad".

"Landmarks of our city, they are connected with the histories, with the people. People will remember them since they were young children, walking about to see all these landmarks gone, it's devastating," she said.

The Linen Hall, which was founded in 1788, remains open to the public.

Ms Kanakaki-Ainsworth said the number of fires in historical buildings in Belfast is a concern.

"It's a big, big concern. In our organisation we're lucky enough... we didn't have an incident (of a fire) in many, many, many years," she said.

"But it doesn't make it any less sad or any less worrying for everybody else."