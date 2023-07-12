Man released on bail after west Belfast shopping centre staff allegedly threatened with knife

ARV officers attended the scene at the Park Centre in Belfast (Photo by Kevin Scott)

A man has been released on bail after being arrested in the Donegall Road area of west Belfast on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

Police received a report on Tuesday around 2.15pm that a man was seen carrying a knife at the Park Centre.

Two members of staff were reportedly threatened by the man who was quickly arrested by officers. No injuries were reported.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, a PSNI spokesperson said: “A 37-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in shopping centre in the Donegall Road area of West Belfast on Tuesday July 11th has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.”